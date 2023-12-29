At the beat of midnight: Beat Guru's Chennai show on NYE promises to be the perfect year-ender

Starting your new year dancing to peppy beats might seem like a staple practice. But Beat Gurus’ music is likely to provide a refreshing experience to the customary ritual. Having toured various cities across the country and the US, Beat Gurus is returning to Chennai with a power-packed performance, promising an enthralling evening. We talk to founders Ganeshan Govindaswany and Prashanth Muralidhar, and lead flautist and percussionist Sunil KS to learn more.



Also Read: Warsi Brothers to enthral Chennai on New Year's eve with a Sufi concert



What can the audience expect from your show on the 31st?

Ganeshan: The show will be a mix of West Afro percussion music with an Indian touch and some film music. Thankfully, the venue with its perfect acoustics is expected to give a fantastic sound effect. We want to recreate the magic this year, as we did last year.



How has 2023 been for you as a group?

Ganeshan: We have been busy with loads of gigs across India. We also performed in six major states in the USA, including two musical Djembe tours.



How would you say your music has evolved this year?

Ganeshan: Music transcends the length and breadth of different cultures, with different genres touching a million hearts. This year, our band has grown" internationally. We have even performed in seven states of the US. We have realised that a unique genre of music is appreciated and loved by the crowd there, which is our major achievement of 2023.



What were the highlights for you in 2023?

Prashanth: The remix of Kantara’s tracks, old Bollywood hits with new compositions and Kafunga have been the hottest tracks.



Also Read: ThrivingAt13: We list 13 Bengaluru-based singers who are making us proud



What is it about your music that resonates with the crowd?

Prashanth: It’s all about the crowd interaction. People are crazy about the beats and the unique instruments and groovy beats. You have to witness it to believe it! Our instr ument ensemble comprises the flute along with Djembes, Congos, Bongos, Darbooka, Digiridoo, Western Drums and side percussions.



Rs. 1,999 onwards.

On December 31. 8 pm onwards.

At Feathers Hotel, Manapakkam