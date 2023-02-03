Indo-French collabs by Soumita Saha and Greg Sauzet goes to Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film Festival

Spectacular international collaborations that left the listeners in awe last year gets officially selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023 in musical film category, United Kingdom. Indo-French collaboration by Kolkata's Soumita Saha and French musician Greg Sauzet revived Tagore’s French connection having collaborated for a music videos on Tagore Music.

The music video has been directed by Agniv Chatterjee, and was shot partially shot in Poitier, and partially in Kolkata.

Greg and Soumita collaborated first time for a Tagore Song project "O Jey Mane na Mana" during valentine's season 2022. The love song bestowed the Indo-French duo with so much appreciation from listeners that the they came up with another experimental tribute to tagore on his birth anniversary. After "O Jey Mane Na Mana", they sang praise of friendship with "Aay Tobe Sohochori".

Greg, an eminent musician based in Pointeir, France, has received praiseworthy grasp on Indian Classical music and blues as well. He also plays multiple instruments. His interest inclined towards Indian classical music when he learnt sitar, and is a disciple of Maestra Joyeeta Sanyal. Both the songs are mellifluous blend of traditional and modern blues.

" I was quite excited about bridging the cultural gap between Kolkata and Poitier, France in the light of Tagore. Now that it has been officially selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film festival 2023, the world indeed feels like a cultural matrix," says Soumita. While recording and shooting for the songs gave Greg immense joy. "These projects gave me a beautiful opportunity to pay tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and learn Bengali," adds Greg.