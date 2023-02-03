IndoSoul marks the launch of their latest album with a performance in the city

Chennai-based five-piece band IndoSoul by Karthick Iyer, released their fourth album Equilibrium recently. Now, the band, founded by violinist Karthick, comes to the city to perform a mix of their well-known hits and fresh tracks from their latest album. Karthick (violin and vocals), who is joined by band members, Vikram Vivekanand (guitar), Ramkumar Kanakarajan (drums), Akshay Yesodharan (acoustic guitar) and Venkat Subramanian (mridangam and percussion), shares his thoughts on the upcoming performance, why they chose to name their album Equilibrium, future projects and more.

“Equilibrium has 12 songs. They will be part of the setlist for our performance in Bengaluru. This album is the outcome of our hard work over the past three to four years,” Karthick begins.

IndoSoul by Karthick Iyer

Talking about the idea of naming the album Equilibrium, the vocalist shares, “During the lockdown, everyone was trying to find an ‘equilibrium’ or balance to adjust to the new normal. We were also trying to find a way to get back to our roots, while also keeping in mind the evolution we have gone through as musicians. It’s been 10 years since IndoSoul was created, so we tried to bring a balance between what we are in the 10th year and what we were when we started out.” Currently streaming on all online platforms, the album’s sound is an amalgam of Indian classical music with rock, pop, and jazz.

There are five to six songs that Karthick feels will interest the audience. “Bienvenido A Mylapore, Dew Drops On A Rustic Memory (Akhilandeswari), Timelapse To Infinity and Chasing The Sun (Thillana) are some of the songs that the audience will love,” shares the singer.

Karthick Iyer

The band will release a carnatic EP, and this will be followed by a tour in the US and Canada later this year. “We are also looking to perform in Singapore and Malaysia,” says Karthick.

IndoSoul will be joined by Bengaluru-based rock band Peepal Tree at the gig.

₹399 upwards. February 4, 8 pm. At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

