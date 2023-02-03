Kapil Sharma’s debut single ‘Alone’ along with Guru Randhawa Ft. Yogita Bihani to release on Feb 9

Two of the most popular personalities in the showbiz Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma join hands together for their upcoming single ‘Alone’ set to release on February 9. After giving us the best of singles over the years, T-Series is set to present what seems like a chartbuster song. Composed and written by Guru the song is touted to be a heartbreak anthem featuring Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani. Shot is beautiful location of Manali, the music video is directed by Gifty.

Bhushan Kumar, who is known for breaking through the clutter and identifying potentials in talents and providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience, is all set to launch Kapil Sharma in the singles music space. From being a backup singer, participating in a reality show and being appreciated by legendary Lata Mangeshkar to launching a song with T-Series, it’s safe to say that Kapil has come a long way.