Antara Nandy's debut Bengali original Chandni Raate crosses 1.2 million views

Antara Nandy's recent playback debut in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I stole hearts world wide. Last time we spoke to her, she seemed keen to give back to her mother tongue and the place she grew up in- Kolkata. Months later, she has now successfully launched her first Bengali original song named Chandni Raate, and it has already crossed 1.2 million views on YouTube.

"It is like a dream come true as Chandni Raate is my debut original in Bengali. I have always wanted to explore music through this language, and it has helped me discover a new side of me as an artist," shares Antara.

Composed by popular Bengali composer Nilanjn Ghosh, this song has a unique soundscape. The music video features Antara herself, along with Amrita Halder and Rick Tewary.

“I am eternally grateful to Jonai Singh for this opportunity as she is the Creative Director for this project. Nilanjn Ghosh has spun magic with this song and I can't express my gratitude to him or his continuous support. I hope this song reaches out to everyone and they like it," adds Antara.

Chandni Raate is streaming on JSE Music's YouTube channel.