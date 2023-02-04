Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari unveils her new single Saawariya

Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari has released her new single titled Saawariya, a catchy and upbeat chill folk love ballad that perfectly captures the feeling of a longing for love. Marking her second release of the year, Akanksha’s vocals in the song are calm yet expressive, bringing the lyrics of the song to life with emotions.

A perfect song to play on a sunny day on a road trip the production of Saawariya aims at getting the right blend of live instruments and electronic elements. “The song has a very modern feel to it but still has some elements of Indian folk music in it that will make you groove, and yet at the same time leave you feeling a ton of emotions. While the verses in the song are mellow and chill, they build up to the chorus, which is more dark and energetic,” says Akanksha.

Akanksha Bhandari arrived in Bollywood in 2018 with the song Tere Liye from Namastey England in collaboration with Atif Aslam.

A full-fledged recording and performing artist, Akanksha has not only sung for hit Bollywood movies, she has also shared the stage with some of the biggest Bollywood sensations including Arijit Singh, Papon, Badshah and Shaan among others.