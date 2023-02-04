Singer Tabish Pasha reunites with actor Fahmaan Khan for their music video Yaad Na Aana

Music composer-singer Tabish Pasha, who had previously sung Ishq Ho Gaya, featuring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, has collaborated again with television actor Fahmaan in his newly released music video 'Yaad Na Aana'.

After Ishq Ho Gaya, Fahmaan has again donned the hat of a director for the second time for this song sung by Tabish, featuring both of them.

Sharing about the song Tabish shares, "This is my second collaboration with Fahmaan and he has a great sense of direction and all small details about story line. He was very clear with his vision on the set. It was an amazing experience associating with him. We share brotherly bond with each other. He has beautifully directed it with stunning shots. Looking forward to do more songs with him."

The poster

Talking about the song he says, "The song is of a time when love and togetherness becomes an integral part of life, one tries too hard to hold on to it. It's a soulful melody which everyone can connect and relate with."

Sharing about the kind of responses he is receiving he says, "I have been getting such wonderful messages. According to the viewers, this is the best of mine till now. The audience is showering praise on Fahmaan as well and saying that 'he has levelled up as a director.' The song is doing really well and people are praising my voice. I'm glad that our efforts paid off well."