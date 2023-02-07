Tanya Singgh drops her latest romantic song, Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai ahead of Valentine's Day

For those creating their Valentine's Day playlists, singer Tanya Singgh has just dropped her romantic song video, Yeh Kaisa Nasha Hai. The Woh Beetey Din singer is paired alongside British-Indian actor Jason Shah over her melodious vocals.

The song shows the singer head over heels in love with Jason, who dons the character of a fashion photographer. Talking about the song, Tanya says, "Recording the song, filming the music video, and the overall process of making it was an amazing experience. It's like I have discovered a new part of me that is just raring to go and follow her passion! I feel more than blessed to have such lovely people to work with. Right from working on the audio with Jeff, my mom and Jerry, to filming the video with creative and wonderful people like Kunal, Rocky, Jason, Arhhan, Rishi, Kanta, and the full team actually, it was like a circle of good energy, working with love and passion."

Song poster

Jason Shah shares, "I am thrilled to have received the opportunity to work with Tanya. When I heard the song for the first time I instantly loved it. The music and the vibe of the song, everything were something I couldn't wait to start shooting. We had a lovely time filming the music video together."

Tanya is seen shining in various glamorous outifts — right from a red minidress, beige peplum satin shirt to black leather jacket — all of them are designed by A-list designer Rocky S. The designer shares on crafting these stunning ensembles, "Needless to say, Tanya has impressed everyone with her vocal skills in this song. But not only is she an amazing singer, she has also portrayed herself in an excellent way, with every look that she has donned. I think it's safe to say that she has done perfect justice to my designs and I'm very glad to be working with her."

The song video is directed and edited by Kunal Shivdasani, who is known for producing films like Hijack. It is written by Gitanjali Singh, composed by Ajit Singh, and produced by Jeff Hunt. Kunal Shivdasani says, "I had a great time filming the music video with both Tanya and Jason. She is not only an amazing singer but she has also shown some exceptional acting skills in the music video."

The music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

E-mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada