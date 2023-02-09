Darshan Raval's Piya Re is the love song of the season

Singing sensation Darshan Raval's Piya Re is his 8th consecutive Valentine's Day track. It's become an annual ritual for Darshan and his fans to look forward to a soothing and lilting romantic song to usher in the season of love. Piya Re, that released on February 9 on Indie Music label's official Youtube channel, has been sung and composed by Raval while Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma wrote its beautiful lyrics.

Piya Re is an ideal song for this season of love. It portrays young love in its purest form and follows the travels of a young boy in his quest for love.

Darshan Raval

Commenting on the great response the song has received, Darshan says, "As a team, we knew Piya Re would resonate with the audiences, and the response has been absolutely overwhelming. Messages and comments are pouring in, and we can't thank the audiences enough for showering the track with so much love. Truly blessed and humbled," Darshan says.