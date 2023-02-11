Actress Mithila Palkar joins the Marvel family

Mithila has time and again given us some lovely performances and we are absolutely in love with her acting skills. Some of her unforgettable performances happen to be in projects namely Karwaan, Chopsticks, Little Things, Tribhanga and many more. The actor has now joined hands with the Marvel family and lent her voice as Sofia, a young mutant in hiding.

Mithila on becoming a part of the Marvel family says, "I am super excited to be a part of the Marvel universe in any form. It's such an amazing concept and I am glad to be part of the audio verse. I am yet to record for the series so it's going to be an enthralling experience and I am looking forward to it."

This is the first time Mithila will be lending her voice to an International project of this stature and this is surely a great news for her fans.