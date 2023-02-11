Music composer-singer Sujeet Shetty shares his experience on composing for Jehanabad-Of Love and War

Music composer and singer Sujeet Shetty who has predominantly lend his voice in Love Ki Ghanti from Besharam and has composed songs for Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films has recently composed music for the web series Jehanabad- Of Love and War on SonyLiv with his partner artistes Sumanta Das and Astha Jagiasi.

Speaking about the songs in Jehanabad, Sujeet shares, "Lal Salam is a revolutionary song written by Astha Jagiasi has the potential to be an anthem of revolution. It fits into the scheme of things as per the story and screenplay of Jehanabad, and is very well sung by Abhdesh Goswamy. O Piya is a romantic song in raag Yaman which blends into the story and also helps the narrative to move forward. Both the songs justify the title Jehanabad-Of Love and War. Kahin Kuch Toota is a song that has pathos and anguish of a love lost sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel. Followed by few more songs such as Falling in Love, Aaj Siya Ji Ke Ubtan and Ghumadat Aave which are all composed and arranged by Sumanta Das and I."

Sharing about his working experience, he says, "Director Rajeev Barnwal met me during the making Of Besharam movie which was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and I happened to sing the song Love ki Ghanti whose lyrics was written by Rajeev. We bonded well ever since then. My experience with him for Jehanabad was very creatively refreshing one. Since he has written the story and screenplay himself, he was very clear about the type of music he wants and then the compositions just started flowing."

Talking about the process of creating songs for this show, he tells, "While creating any song, we always keep the situation in mind. The ambience and the flavour of the story and the dialect depending on the region to where the story and the characters belong is also important. The tune of the songs, meaningful lyrics, contemporary presentation and also making of original tunes - all this spells a lot of hard work to make the song sound excellent. Hence, talent plus a lot of hard work equals good results."

His previous work also includes hindi movies like Humdum, UNNS, Unforgettable; Kannada movies such as Jothegaara, Shree Mokshaa, Alone; Tamil film Kariyavoram and Telugu movie titled Leela.