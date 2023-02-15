Singer-composer Vismay Patel speaks about his newest release Pal Behta Jaaye 2.0

The latest release of the 23-year-old singer and songwriter Vismay Patel, Pal Behta Jaaye 2.0 has garnered 27K+ views on YouTube. This song is the reprise version of his very famous track Pal Behta Jaaye. We speak to the young talent to know about his success story and his plans for 2023.

What’s the thought behind this song?

Since all my inspiration behind composing this song came by looking at people going through a hard time during the pandemic, all I wanted was to remind people that nothing in this world is permanent, not even difficult times and I am happy to see how the message was translated and perceived by each individual. It was all about having fun in life without worrying about everyday problems. Time corrects all the cracks and wounds.

This is a reprise version. What made you create a 2.0 song when the original is already so popular?

Pal Behta Jaaye received love from my listeners across the globe. Soon after the release, people started discovering my playlist and started reaching out to me sharing their experiences after listening to the tracks, especially Pal Behta Jaaye and I really wanted to create another version of the song. Sonically Pal Behta Jaye 2.0 is simpler and very light in comparison to the original track.

What kind of arrangements have been used in this song?

It’s very simple in terms of production. We have produced this version with only two instruments, that is guitars and drums making it soothing and soulful for the audience.

What is music for you?

Music for me is a way to escape the real world and create a space of spiritual, emotional and mental awakening. As an artist I feel blessed to be able to pursue my passion and use it as a key to drive not only myself but also my listeners to this world.

What 2023 has in store for you?

Past couple years have been full of surprises and achieving more than my expectations so in this year, I look forward to making more music and entertaining my audience.