Tanishk to compose and sing his first ever Indie pop single Taare

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi who has given several hits like Dance Meri Rani, Jehda Nasha, The Punjaabban, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and many more with his impeccable compositions, is all set to leave the fans awestruck with his first ever Indie pop single Taare. Interestingly, as one of the rare occasions, Tanishk is not only composing the song, but he is also the lead singer of this Indie song penned by Rashmi Virag with animation by digital creator Pixoury.

The poster of Taare

From debuting for a song as composer to now being the singer of his first Indie pop composition, Tanishk truly justifies his journey in the music industry. Starting from a Bengali music album, and later working as a music producer, the composer finally got a break by co-composing a song from the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns which led to his solo composition in Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun. Ever since then, there has been no stopping for Tanishk.

With Tanishk composing as well as lending his voice to Taare we can’t wait to find out more about the song.