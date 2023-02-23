Rapper Brodha V shares his thoughts on working with Jordindian following their second single

Vighnesh Shivanand, better known by his stage name Brodha V, recently released a new single titled Basti Bounce featuring Jordindian. The song was produced in collaboration with Believe Artist Services and Development. This is the second single that Brodha V has released with Jordindian, following the success of Vainko. We talked to the Bengaluru-based rapper about his experience working with Jordindian, his journey to becoming a rapper, future projects, and more.

You released your latest single Basti Bounce and it's raging already. What inspired you to come up with it?

Basti Bounce was in the pipeline for a while, everyone kept asking for me to do a song with The Jordindian again and there was a lot of fanfare around it. I wanted to bring something fresh to thapang and kuthu. More than anything I wanted to create something peppy and fun, something everyone can groove and dance to. It was a conscious effort in wanting to create something upbeat and fun.

A shot from Basti Bounce

How was your experience collaborating with Jordindian?

Fans had been asking for us to come together for a really long time, it was something that everyone wanted us to do and we were waiting for the perfect opportunity to collaborate. Vainko set such a high benchmark and it was such a fun song so we wanted to recreate that magic without compromising on anything. When Basti Bounce was ready we figured why not do this together. It was very fortuitous the way it all worked out and it's been so great to see all the responses we have received so far.

You have collaborated with multiple artistes. If you could choose one artiste, you would want to collaborate with again, who would it be?

I think that’s a very difficult question to answer. Every artist or collaborator brings their own flavour and energy to what they do. I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with everyone and love what they bring to the table when we work together. It's a creative process and bouncing off the energy of another artist is always a lot of fun, it's a new learning experience every time someone comes on board to work on something with me. I am definitely hoping to work with many more interesting artists in the future and if an opportunity arises to work with someone I have already worked with, I’d be glad to take it.

Brodha V

Tell us about your journey of becoming a rapper.

Well, it has been a long journey, I have been doing this for a decade now and it has been a learning experience. The hip-hop landscape has changed a lot now, there are so many new artists on the rise now. When I first started, hip hop was very nascent and not too many people were inclined towards the genre. Hip-hop was this very international genre and nobody really thought to tailor it to suit our landscape and culture. To be able to do it and pave the way for it has been a very interesting journey.

Which song of yours is the closest to your heart?

I don't necessarily have a favourite song of mine. Every song I’ve made has been my favourite at its time. Making music is a very personal and cathartic experience. We write what we feel so having said that it would be unfair to say I have a favourite song or one particular song that is close to my heart.

Another shot from Basti Bounce

The rapping scene is evolving rapidly. A bunch of younger artists are coming up. How would you describe the rapping scenario in Bengaluru?

Hip Hop has been evolving, it's taken a life form of its own in India. It has become such an integral part of self-expression and It's really refreshing to see so much talent emerging now. The rapping scene in Bangalore is growing at such an amazing pace, it's so nice to see rappers rapping in Kannada and talking about things that matter through their music. It is no longer a niche genre and the audience has taken to it as well which makes it all the more special. It definitely has the potential to grow more and I am very psyched to see what's in store for the rap and hip-hop scene in the future.

Can you give us a sneak peek into your future projects?

Well, I don’t want to give away too much, I want some mystery around what’s next to come. But I will say this much, there is a lot to look forward to and there are a lot of interesting projects coming up. I have been experimenting a lot more with my style and my writing and I am really looking forward to bringing that to my fans and listeners. So yeah, there is definitely a lot to look forward to and be excited about.

Mail: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so