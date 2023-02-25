Musician Raghav Chaitanya's first Single Subah Ko is all set to release

Get ready to jam to the beats of Raghav Chaitanya's upcoming love song, Subah Ko, marking the singer's first-ever single with T-Series. The song is all set to release on March 3. After the popularity of his hit song Dil from Ek Villain Returns, Raghav is back with a joyful, light-hearted song that will make you fall in love all over again.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is composed and sung by Raghav himself and features the beautiful Aarushi Gambhir. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag, who have once again woven magic with her words. From the first look of the song, we can say that the music video directed by Crevixa seems like a fun and romantic celebration of a couple in love. So get ready to add this song to your playlist and enjoy the magic of love through Raghav Chaitanya's soulful voice.