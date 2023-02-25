Home Culture Music

Singer Mohd Danish to feature in music video ‘O Maahi’ with Kashika Kapoor

T-Series presents yet another heart winning love song 'O Maahi,' that will make you fall in love all over again.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  25th February 2023 08:00 PM   |   Published :   |  25th February 2023 08:00 PM
Kashika and Danish

Kashika and Danish

Sung by the talented Indian Idol famed Mohd Danish, featuring him and the beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor, the song marks Danish’s first-ever collaboration with T-Series. Set to release on February 28, O Maahi is a beautiful melody composed by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics by the esteemed Dr Shabab Aalam and Er Mohammad Islam.

O Maahi promises to be a sweet musical experience that showcases a beautiful tale of love. With Danish and Kashika's beautiful pairing, we sure are excited for this one.

O Maahi  will release on February 28.

TAGS
Mohd Danish Kashika Kapoor Music single T-Series

Comments