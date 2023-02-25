Singer Mohd Danish to feature in music video ‘O Maahi’ with Kashika Kapoor

Sung by the talented Indian Idol famed Mohd Danish, featuring him and the beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor, the song marks Danish’s first-ever collaboration with T-Series. Set to release on February 28, O Maahi is a beautiful melody composed by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics by the esteemed Dr Shabab Aalam and Er Mohammad Islam.

O Maahi promises to be a sweet musical experience that showcases a beautiful tale of love. With Danish and Kashika's beautiful pairing, we sure are excited for this one.

O Maahi will release on February 28.