Akshay K Agarwal comes up with first ever metaverse music video with Daisy Shah and Danish Alfaaz

Music album director Akshay K Agarwal, best known for his work in music videos such as Main Sharabi, Yaara, Ishq Ka Raja and others comes up with first ever metaverse song tentatively titled Ex Se Achhi 1X featuring actor Daisy Shah and Singer Danish Alfaaz. Singer Millind Gaba (Music MG) has designed the music, and is choreographed by Ruel Dausan Varindani.

Talking about the experience of shooting the song in metaverse, Akshay says, "The song has been shot in Chroma green screen so that it can be converted into metaverse. It's a fun and peppy song choreographed by Ruel. The shooting experience was really great as we tried it for the very first time. We worked really hard on outfits, tech, set, lights to everything."

Sharing his working experience with Daisy and Danish, he says, "It was pleasure working with them. We all collectively did a fantastic job for this song. I'm very thankful to them for being a part of this video and made everything work efficiently. Can't wait to share the video."

Speaking on how the music industry has evolved over the years with VFX and metaverse now, he adds,"Music industry has evolved a lot now a days because a lot of experiments are being done which was not the case earlier. As before, people where skeptical to experiment new things and carried on with same monotonous kind of work. But now it has evolved to a great extent where we are doing graphical, urban videos and vfx as well. In this song as well, we have used a lot of VFX which gives a very realistic and huge impact on screen. We have tried out on many new things from set to lights. Now people are actually developing liking towards graphical videos which is a big evolution I feel."