Siddhant Bhosle is back with new single Yun with Sanah Moidutty

After back-to-back hits like Tu Hi Bata and Nadaniya, singer-songwriter Siddhant Bhosle is back with a new romantic single Yun, in collaboration with Sanah Moidutty. Siddhant has sung, composed and produced this song featuring vocals by Sanah, better known for superhit songs like Tu Hai, Sindhu Ma from Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro and Chol from the magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan - 1. She has also lent her voice to songs by legendary composers like A.R. Rahman, Vishal Shekhar, Sachin Jigar just to name a few.



Yun is a pop song that captures the nostalgic feeling of being with your loved one. This chill romantic tune produces a warm and fuzzy vibe, perfect for the holiday season and the start of a new year. Siddhant's velvety voice, along with Sanah's dulcet tones make this duet incredibly soulful. The listener is immediately drawn into the song’s intimacy with the lo-fi reminiscent piano tone and jazzy drum cues.



Siddhant says, “I’ve always wanted to make a song that captures the Christmas or holiday vibe, and expresses the feeling of gratitude of being surrounded by people you love. I had just come home after spending three months working on my music in Los Angeles and this song was completed in a matter of a week. I was inspired by the festive spirit and just by the feeling of being back with family and friends.”



Sharing his experience on working with Sanah, Siddhant adds, “This is the first time Sanah and I have worked together on a project. We’ve been talking about a collaboration for the longest time and it finally came through in the form of Yun. I’ve always been a fan of her singing, and when I heard her sing her parts on Yun it was just perfect.”



Siddhant Bhosle is an artist and songwriter from Mumbai, and his music is a blend of modern pop with Indian influences. With songs both in Hindi and English Siddhant aims for this sound of ‘global pop’. Currently working on his Hindi singles and English EP, the songwriter aims to populate 2023 with his original songs.