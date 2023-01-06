Shilpa Rao, the voice behind Besharam Rang, plans to come up with her first album this year

If you are still in the dark about the voice behind the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming film Pathaan, -- which shot the temperatures up with Deepika Padukone’s sultry moves -- it’s Shilpa Rao’s. The classically trained crooner, who started off her very flourishing musical journey in Bollywood with the songs Aveda Zindagi and Tose Naina from the film Anwar, has come a long way from being a jingle singer. With several hit numbers including the tracks Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Manmarziyan (Lootera), Kalank title track, chartbuster Ghungroo (War), and Haan Tum Ho (Love Aaj Kal 2020) under her belt, Shilpa is a melodious force to reckon with in the Hindi film music industry. Possessing a soulful and experimental voice, Shilpa has never backed down from trying out new genres or styles and also collaborated with several global names including sitar player Anoushka Shankar, Karsh Kale, Agnee and Noori.

Shilpa Rao

Her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar for the song Those Words from the album Love Letter also fetched her nomination at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021. Last year too she sang the mellifluous track Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha, brought to life on screen by Kareena Kapoor. With Pathan ready for release this February, we speak with Shilpa about her musical journey and what keeps her going.

Your song, Besharam Rang, is the flavour of the season. How does it feel?

I am really happy with the song, for one reason -- it actually talks about celebrating yourself. I think that with COVID-19, we all understood that staying healthy and happy is a very important thing. This song talks about also celebrating your flaws and I am really excited and happy that whenever the youth are hearing this song, they are connecting to it and celebrating it too.

Tell us the preparations behind its recording.

I always say that some things that seem effortless actually have a lot of effort put in. When I started learning music, I started with ghazal, which has a lot of Khatka and that is exactly what I used in this song. But I had to sing it in a certain way because the emotions of the song are very important. We had a lot of fun recording this song with Siddharth Anand, Vishal Shekhar, and Kumaar.

With more than 25 film songs under your belt, how does it feel?

For this, I am grateful to all the people I have worked with who have helped me complete 15 years in the industry. More than learning how to be a good professional or artist, I have learned how to be a good human being from all these people. So, I feel very fortunate to have met them.

As a singer, how would you like your voice to be defined -- sultry or mellifluous?

I think a person can be many things and in the same way a voice can be many things. I don't know where to fit my voice, but I would say that I become the voice of the song the moment I start singing it.

Which are the genres of music you are drawn to personally?

As a musician, I am very open to all kinds of genres. I never restrict myself but my learning or my talim is in ghazals, so that is one genre that’s close to my heart.

You have also collaborated with big names in the independent music scene. Are you doing anything new with anyone currently?

I am fortunate to have collaborated with such great musicians and I wish to collaborate with more artists in the future too. I love such collaborations because when you are in a studio with other artistes, I think you need to let go of things as the other artists do. The energy flow between any two artistes is so infectious.

Whose face do you think your voice suits the most on screen?

I would like to say that all the actors have performed so well in my songs that I have to give credit to all of them, who really lit up the screen with their performances.

What inspires you?

Actually, it's a very short answer -- life.

Do you plan to release your own album anytime soon?

Actually, all of you guys have really inspired me to think in that direction and I have already started thinking about it. I hope I can do that, and I hope you guys really love it. I will really try this year.

How's the taste for music changing among the millennials?

Music always keeps changing and adapting to the times -- it never stays the same. I really wish that the young generation learns music -- it could be any form of music, but learning music is very important. Indian music is all the more important, and if the youth believes that and puts in the effort to learn it, we'll have a great future for music here.

Which songs are trending in your playlist currently?

The most trending song in my playlist will always be Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan, and I don't think that will ever change.

Any contemporary female playback singer whose voice you admire

I really admire Harshdeep Kaur's voice, and it has always been one of my favourites. There is something very earthy about her voice and I love that.

Your upcoming projects?

There are a few independent songs apart from a few movie songs. There are projects which are currently in pipelines, but as soon as the dates are announced, we will talk about them for sure.

Lessons you picked up?

I have to work harder and I have to learn more. There is always something that keeps hitting me every single day. The lessons I picked up on the way would be to let life happen to you and to be a little open-minded to see what is coming your way.

How do you take care of your voice?

Sleep is very important for your vocals and you should sleep well and your voice should be well-rested. We sit for riyaz every single day since apart from being a vocal exercise, it also establishes a mental connection to the music you are learning. So, alignment of the mind with your voice is very important.

Your fashion choices are very unique too…

I always pick something that I am comfortable in like cotton, silk, mal or pure wool. These are very beautiful fabrics and I love wearing them. I usually keep accessories very simple and minimal. I love shoes more than clothes. Also, most outfits that I wear are chosen according to the events I am attending. If I have to move a lot while performing, I wear something that’s comfortable. But when it's a red carpet, it depends on the theme. I like to have a more personal relationship and friendship with the designers whose clothes I wear since I like having conversations about the outfits.