Singer-actor Amika begins the new year with an upcoming new single

Singer-turned-actress Amika has already finished shooting for a party number which will release later this month.

The song will see the actress in a brand-new avatar. Her previous single, Dhokha, clocked 2 million views already. Commenting on the same Amika says, “The new song is untitled at the moment but it is quite a peppy number. Being a trained singer, I love upbeat and peppy tracks that uplift the listener’s mood. I am waiting to see the first rushes of the full video eagerly. I love shooting dance numbers as the entire atmosphere on the sets is very lively. The way we have shot it, I am sure it is going to be quite a treat for the viewers.”

The song is directed by Arun Vishwakarma and choreographed by Vicky Dadhich and Akanksha Tripathi. “The team has put a lot of effort into the song so that the audience can relate well to it. I am sure that people will love dancing to this upbeat song and it will be on the playlist of every party enthusiast. I hope the audience gives immense love to the song," adds Amika.