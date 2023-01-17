Soumita Saha's music video represents India in Lift Off Filmmaker Session Film Festival 2023

The year reckoned on a soaring note for Singer Soumita Saha. The last year wiped out on a propitious note as her recent release from Raga Music Communications was riding chart of promising number of play on various music streaming platforms. This year, 2023, assured a little more to be her year too as her music video "Vandemataram Mantra Gaan" got Selected for Lift Off Filmmaker Session at Iver Heath, England, to be held by Pinewood Studios.



Soumita has got separate fan base for her spectacular skill in art as well as her grasp on music. The young singing talent created astounding magic on canvas and blended her crafts in her music video Vandemataram Mantra Gaan.

Her rendition of Vandemataram released on Independence day 2022, with the music rearrangement by Arindam Bhadra (Bumba) and cinematography by Agniv Chatterjee. The music video features relevant places of the country and Soumita, who is seen painting “Bharat Mata” making the video even more unique.