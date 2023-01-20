Composer Parag Chhabra talks about his music and more

Even though he started off

as a vocalist, it was during his

college days in Pune that Indore-

born musician Parag Chhabra

started looking for opportu-

nities beyond just vocal expertise.

Trained in hindustani classical music,

he soon joined AR Rahman’s KM Music

Conservatory in Chennai, where he was

eventually discovered by the legendary

composer. His shift to Mumbai in 2018

got him his first break as a composer in

the film Waah Zindagi starring Naveen

Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz.

Currently, he is actively working as an

independent music director with films

like Good Luck Jerry, Jai Mummy Di,

An Action Hero and the National award-

winning film Turtle. We speak to him to

learn more about his musical style ahead

of the digital debut of An Action Hero.



How would you describe your music philosophy?



This journey requires me to seek out

knowledge; hence I can’t remain fixated

on ideas. I truly believe music should

soothe and heal people, especially in

today’s times. I would say healing people

through music is one of my major call-

ings.



How would you describe your musical stint in An Action Hero?



This is my second film with Anand L

Rai as my first film with him was Good

Luck Jerry. For An Action Hero, the

theme was the first thing we cracked

and it did quite well after the track’s ini-

tial release. It was then that we thought

of turning it into a full-fledged song. The song mainly focused on a rap battle so as to bring out the concept of conflict

through it, with the theme music inter-

playing in between. There’s another

song called Ghere that explores the hip

hop space with lots of melody in it. It

has been sung by Vivek Hariharan and

that rap part was executed by D’Evil

of Gully Gang Cypher fame. The film

is extremely urban with strong doses

of dark humour in it, so, we tried to

keep the music as urban as we could,

bringing in western elements, as well.

We have used uncommon instruments

like the dotara from Bengal and the

pipa from China. There are a total of

fourteen instrumental layerings used

in the songs.