Actress Komal Unawnay  directs her new music track, Do You Like That

Actress and producer Komal Unawnay who debuted as a lead in Mohit Chauhan's song, Tu Jahaan Phir Mile and has produced successful films including Aanchhi, Marathi film One Way Ticket, now comes up with her new music album titled Do You Like That.

Sung by B Show and directed by Komal herself, the song released on Suno India Music Channel, which is produced by Lucky Hansraj.

Sharing about the song, Komal says,"It is a fun loving party song. It's a very peppy and catchy song. B Show has beautifully composed and sung it. Also, the shots have been greatly captured in the song."

Talking about her working experience, she says, "We are trying to make as many songs as possible, and all I want is love from our listeners. This is the first time I have directed the music video and am looking forward to directing many more."

Speaking about what should audiences expect, she adds, "My audience can expect a different refreshing experience of a music video. I have tried to make it quirky and funny. All I want is a smile on my viewer's face and I am so grateful and thankful for all the love I have got for my previous project. I hope people will love this."