Lollapalooza India 2023: DJ Diplo sports a hoodie with Aishwarya Rai’s image; wins over fans 

Thousands of people came out to the Mahalaxmi racetrack for the musical spectacle to witness their favourite performers

In a powerful 90-minute show on the final day of the world music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai on Sunday, American Dj Diplo lit the stage on fire. However, Diplo's choice to dress in a black hoodie bearing the name and image of former Miss World and Indian actress Aishwarya Rai attracted people's attention more.

Lean On, Where Are You Now, and the Punjabi song, Mundian Tu Bach Ke, were among the popular songs played by Diplo. The Dj's supporters on Reddit couldn't stop praising him for his outfit choice as soon as photos of him from the festival were posted there.

A user commented, “I need that shirt.” Another fan wrote, “Vocal for local abhiyan (mission).” Another user said, “I think it’s cool that he’s wearing it to a Mumbai show though even if he’s just trying to pander to the audience. If I was an artist I’d probably do the same if I was travelling to different countries for shows.”

On Sunday, the crowd was captivated by the rock group The Strokes and Indian rapper Divine at the event. The Strokes played several of their classic songs, including Take It or Leave It and Last Nite. The rock group's main singer, Julian Casablancas, said on stage, “I watched Pathaan last night and I am very inspired.”

Thousands of people came out to the Mahalaxmi racetrack for the musical spectacle to witness their favourite performers. Everyone was grooving to Divine's music, which included hits like Baazigar, Kaam Pachees, and Mirchi. The rapper also paid tribute to the late artist Sidhu Moose Wala by playing one of his songs. He said at the event, “I am blessed to have worked with Sidhu, we won’t let the music die.”

Jackson Wang, a K-pop sensation, said ‘Namaste’ to his Indian audience. He sang some of his most popular songs, including Come Alive and Go Ghost. At the event, Aadya performed first, followed by Apache, Parimal Shais, and Raveena. The US band Cigarettes After Sex, as well as Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, were among the primary attractions on the final day of the two-day event. Over two days, at least 40 performers performed on four stages at the festival.