Music producer Satpal Dhaliwal and singer Sharry Mann shot in Dubai for music album 22 Di Tape

Music producer-model Satpal Dhaliwal and renowned singer Sharry Mann, the music duo who has previously given many hits such as Dilwale, Kinaare, Birthday Gift, Shakti Water, Bachpan Wala Ghar, Gumshuda, Response among others again collaborates together for a music album - ‘22 Di Tape’ which is set to release soon. As the name suggests, the album features 22 tracks, out of which, one is shot in Dubai.

Sharing his shooting in Dubai Satpal says, "The shooting experience was lit because of the view and locations. Hence, we planned for the music video shoot in Dubai."

Talking about the music album, he says, "I have great ties with Punjab and have always wanted to do something remarkable to promote Punjabi music and culture throughout the world. The first song that we shot in Dubai is a emotional song and I'm sure audiences will vibe well witg it. We had a fantastic time working with Sharry Maan, and as we wrap up the production, I can confidently tell that the music album will add to his legacy."

Sharing about his association with Sharry Mann, he states, "Working with Sharry Mann has been amazing. He is such a down-to-earth guy that you feel very connected with him. We share a very great camaraderie together and give each other that creative space. Our association have created some great hits in past so I hope that this album will also be a hit again. He is like a brother to me and we will keep working together in future."

He further adds, "Audience will love Sharry Mann in this and it will be a hit again. People will love him more after this."

Dhaliwal has also featured in couple of songs previously such as Shakti Water, Wedding Song, Birthday Gift, Transportiye to name a few and has produced other songs like Tere Bina Lagda Na Gee, Zimidar Mekhma by Gurlez Akhtar and 22 Saal Di by Miss Pooja.