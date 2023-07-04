Indie songs you must add to your monsoon playlist

As the skies turn cloudy and we are relieved of the spoils of the sun, our mood craves some melodies that highlight the spirit of the season. Be it any genre, monsoon has been the subject of many songs. Either presenting the general emotions the artiste is experiencing with the rain or just the ambient sound of the same adding diegetic value to the song, there is indeed something about the season that brings about the creativity and skills from within the artistes themselves.

Hence, we have curated a list of these must-have songs from indie musicians that will just elevate your rainy evenings filled with hot chai and pakodas. These artistes have captured the essence of the season in their unique ways and even provide a detailed set of meaning and value to the narrative/story. Be sure to include them in your playlist.



Also Read: Spotify cleans up its playlists, removes thousands of AI-made songs



Sifar (Composed and Arranged by Tushar Lall)

This song from composer Tushar Lall is a heavenly mix of symphonies that induces goosebumps with every interlude and chorus. As pointed out in the YouTube video of the same, “Sifar is the awakening of God”, the song easily amplifies and awakens a divine presence within, and encourages us to look at ourselves as beings capable of achieving anything. Adding to the fierce background score by The Budapest Orchestra and the powerful voices of Sifar also presents an ambient sound of rain, the intensity of which varies according to which part of the song you are listening to. Sifar is a great song to relax and meditate to while you breathe in the fresh smell of the soil induced by the most essential element of nature.



When We Feel Young (Nature Tapes) (by When Chai Met Toast)

What can be better than a bunch of friends sitting at a remote location in the forests of the Western Ghats, with some pleasant fog and drizzle engulfing the surroundings? You guessed it — A popular indie band like When Chai Met Toast sitting by a farm and singing a song recollecting memories of young love. The closing lines of the song even create a symbolic scene of an old couple having grown up together and relishing these memories while dancing in the rain together. It is the perfect song to add greater emotions of love while you relax with your partner as it rains.



Also Read: Check out 5 recently-released love songs that are perfect for your date playlist

Baarishein (by Anuv Jain)

Anuv Jain’s Baarishein is the project that put him on the radar of every indie music fanatic. The song's soulful acoustic and lyrics focused on love are not the only reasons that the song seems to have struck a chord with the crowd. Baarishein presents the ability to use rain synonymously with love. Rain is presented both as a catalyst of love and the disruptant. Either way, it enables the creation of a stronger bond between lovers.

cold/mess (by Prateek Kuhad)

This song is a vibrant option for the chilly monsoon afternoons as you curl up with your partner during a rainy weekend. As for its message, cold/mess is a true reflection of a relationship — presenting the best and worst moments in a relationship. It ultimately presents the yearning that lovers have for each other as well as the hurt they experience when they part. The score of the song is sure to amplify the emotions running within.