Kavita Seth collaborates with son Kanishk for Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab

The talented mother-son duo, Kavita and Kanishk Seth of Rangi Saari fame, comes together again for an upcoming single Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab, under Bhushan Kumar and T Series. The song is a beautiful melody that promises to be a treat to the ears. Not only will Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab captivate listeners with its mesmerizing music, but it will also engage the audience with its visually stunning video.

Excited about the song, Kavita says, “Kanishk and I are thrilled about this amazing collaboration with Bhushan for a beautiful song like this. This is our first non-film single with T-Series and it couldn’t have been any better. The song has a different vibe and feel to it, and I’m excited for the listeners to witness it.”