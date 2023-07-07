INTERVIEW | Rapper Riar Saab comes to Hyderabad over a country wide tour of Obsessed 

In April, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself dancing to a Punjabi hip hop song called Obsessed, giving credit to the young musicians Riar Saab and Abhijay Shar ma. The video quickly gained immense popularity, leading to numerous requests for Vicky Kaushal to shake a leg on the song at various events. Within a short span of time, the song captivated the entire country, with its catchy lyrics and bouncy rhythm, even grabbing the attention of celebrities like Great Khali, who couldn’t resist grooving to its beats.

Riar Saab

The video has amassed an impressive 38 million views and continues to grow on Riar Saab’s official YouTube channel, cementing his status as a breakout star in the country’s hip hop scene. As Riar comes to perform Obsessed in Hyderabad over a multi-city tour, we speak to the rapper from Punjab’s Dhapai village who has become an overnight sensation, “Abhijay and I knew right off the bat that Obsessed is going to be loved by the audience. Didn’t expect it to score a number one position in the global viral charts though. Vicky paaji (brother) showed immense love and his audience loved our song too,” he tells us adding, “Obsessed going viral only gives me more freedom to make music because now I know there’s an engaged audience waiting to hear what I have next. Audiences these days are very open to hearing new soundscapes.”

Riar Saab

The addictive song features both Riar and Abhijay expressing their admiration for a special girl. The song takes on a magical quality within the captivating visuals of a whimsical woodland and breathtaking beach sunsets, that lure listeners into its ethereal world. Riar’s urban Punjabi vocals take centre stage, commanding attention with their magnetic charm, while Abhijay’s soulful folk style alaaps and the rhythmic drill-drum pattern create a harmonious fusion. With its infectious appeal, the song beckons to be played on repeat during leisurely drives, under the warm embrace of a sunny day, as the soundtrack to joyous gatherings, or as the backdrop to serene picnics. Riar shares what made the song a superhit, “My team introduced me to Abhijay Sharma and I was immediately impressed with his vocal range and production sensibilities. He is a trained musician and that helped us polish the soundscape. I brought my Punjabi songwriting and melodies while Abhijay got his spectacular voice and incredible production skills.”

Formerly known as Frenzzy, Riar began his musical journey as a member of the hip hop group Aavrutti. The group was signed under DIVINE’s Gully Gang and made notable contributions to tracks like GG Cypher 1, GG Cypher 2 and DIVINE’s debut album Kohinoor, where Riar delivered verses on Vibe Hai. As a solo artiste, Riar has released a series of singles like Area 06 where he flexes his assertiveness, and the recent one Obsessed that has a more soothing appeal. The 23-year-old singer grew up shuttling between Punjab and Mumbai. While the Maximum City introduced him to underground hip hop, his rural upbringing in Punjab got him rooted in his local culture

Riar Saab

He shares why most of the hip hop artistes in India hail from Punjab, “Punjabi music and hip hop genre have a lot of similarities — their rebellious spirit, rawness, high energy and even aspirational lyrics. Everything sits together really well. Punjabi singing just sounds really good on hip hop beats.” While growing up, Riar felt a deep connection to the hip hop genre as it lets an individual tell their story in its “rawest” form. He elaborates, “It is a highly democratised art form — you don’t need formal training for it, hence it became an outlet for my thoughts. Eventually, I fused it with my Punjabi roots and that’s what helped me produce a unique product. The unabashed and raw nature of hip hop speaks to the youth. Just look at the love young people have for artistes like DIVINE. It is immense! It strikes a chord with the young people.”

While the rapper is currently focusing on honing his craft, he tells us about his idols with whom he dreams to work with. “My dream was to work with the late great Sidhu Moose Wala; he was my biggest inspiration. I also love Diljit Dosanjh and Wazir Patar and I am deeply inspired by DIVINE.” Riar has a few singles lined up, including collaborations and solo tracks. He has also been “thinking” about a project too but has chosen to keep it under wraps for now.

Obsessed is streaming on YouTube.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada