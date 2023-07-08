This city-based artiste known for his previous hit Don’t Fall In Love, just released his latest single, Closer

Sukruth Mallesh, a remarkable musician from Bengaluru, has launched his solo career as a pop artist, impressing audiences worldwide. With his captivating voice, multiple-genre sound and electrifying stage presence, he is hailed as the most promising pop artiste in the country, right now. Sukruth, who writes his own music, drawing from personal experiences, debuted with his progressive single Don’t Fall In Love in 2022. With three singles released, this wunderkind shows no signs of slowing down. We get chatty with the artiste to find out more about his latest release, Closer.

What is the concept behind your latest single Closer?

Closer explores the aftermath of a painful relationship and the fear of opening up to someone new. The song delves into the universal human experience of heartbreak. It reflects on the hesitations and self-reflection that arise when considering the possibility of experiencing love.

What is your thought process when starting a new project?

My focus is primarily on the music itself. It could begin with a chord progression, or something I am experimenting with on the piano. Once I connect with the music emotionally, I begin to write down the thoughts that it evokes. After establishing the beat, chord progression and melodies, I then consider the storyline for the song.

How did your career in music begin?

My journey in music began in 1996. I had my first opportunity to sing for a movie remake around 1998, which was a Kannada remake of a Tamil film with its OST originally composed by AR Rahman. From there, I went on to lend my voice to around 30 to 35 movies as a child artiste. Growing up in a household of musicians, music was always a significant part of my life.

How did your transition from singing to playing the guitar and piano happen?

Initially, my parents wanted me to pursue playback singing in Indian films, but I always felt a strong connection to English music. However, convincing them to let me sing in English was challenging since it wasn’t common in India at the time. To bridge the gap, I took up the guitar in high school as a Western instrument that would also aid my singing skills. Eventually, in college, I delved into rock and metal music, forming a band, releasing an album and producing metal songs.

How was the reaction from listeners when you released your first single Don’t Fall in Love?

The response to Don’t Fall in Love was overwhelming. I continue to be surprised by the positive feedback and messages I receive from listeners. It’s catchy nature and provocative music video have successfully captured people’s attention, making it a great success.

We also know you’ve worked with Brodha V, how was that experience?

Working with Brodha V has been an amazing experience. We have a close friendship and a strong working relationship. He has been a mentor and a guiding figure to me. He recognised the potential in my voice and helped me pursue my own unique style rather than traditional playback singing.

What are the major influences you look to while making music?

One of my main influences has been Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. I admire Quincy’s ability to blend orchestration with electronic elements. I am drawn to the combination of warm tones from instruments like pianos, cellos and violas with synths and electronic drum machines. Another contemporary artiste who inspires me is The Weeknd, whose sound brings a nostalgic feeling with a modern touch.

Are the struggles faced by musicians wanting to make a career in English music in India the same as earlier?

The scenario has changed significantly. Previously, there were very limited opportunities for Indian musicians in English music, unless they lived abroad. The industry focused heavily on music for movies and there was a stereotype that Indian musicians could only create Indian music. However, with the rise of social media and the power of independent artistes, opportunities have opened up. While challenges still exist, the perception is shifting and Indian musicians are proving their versatility. Having the right support and team is crucial and although it can be challenging, doors are slowly opening for artistes like me.

What else can we expect from you this year?

There are several tracks lined up and the focus is on creating music videos for the upcoming songs. With around three to four more songs planned for the year, the priority is to ensure the recordings are completed. Live performances are also on the way.

Closer is now streaming on all major music platforms.



