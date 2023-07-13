Soumita Saha's latest original is a blend of EDM and traditional

When the pulsating beats of electronic dance music (EDM) collide with the timeless melodies of traditional tunes, a truly mesmerising and enchanting fusion emerges. Soumita Saha's latest original Yaad Piya Ki sets one such example. The song has been written, composed and sung by Soumita while music producer Arindam Bhadra Bumba has seamlessly blended electronic beats, with catchy melodies to render an experience to remember.

With her effortless singing, Soumita brings out the emotions embedded in the lyrics while captivating the audience with every note. Her ability to connect with the listeners is evident as she delivers the lyrics with heartfelt passion adding depth to the composition. The song’s foundation lies in Raga Mishra Pilu and meanders around in Thumri Style. "I am truly touched by Arindam’s tireless efforts to seamlessly blend the electronic beats without disturbing the authenticity of the tune," adds Soumita.

Soumita's art inspired by Van Gogh's The Starry Night

Arindam’s innovative use of electronic sounds and traditional instruments creates a sonic landscape that is both modern and rooted in tradition. The song is streaming on all major music streaming platforms and receiving immense love from Audience.

The music video of Yaad Piya Ki is all set to release on July 17, which is the day Soumita blows a candle more. The music video is anticipated to be a visual treat carefully crafted to enhance the overall experience of the song. It promises to beautifully capture the essence of the lyrics with stunning visuals and captivating videography. Her accomplishments as a painter is praiseworthy. She remains true to her promise as her audience loves relevant glimpses of her art in her music videos. The fusion of music, art and technology is anticipated to create a surreal atmosphere that resonates with the essence of Yaad Piya Ki.

The song's seamlessly blending electronic beats, catchy melodies and soul-stirring lyrics take listeners on a musical journey that transcends boundaries. The musical experience is promised to be enhanced with the presence of the glimpse of Soumita's art that is inspired by Van Gogh's The Starry Night.