After AR Rahman, Badshah will be mentoring the kids in Dharavi

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, well-known filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and late serial entrepreneur Samir Bangara joined hands in 2013 to find and develop talents from Dharavi while also assisting them in global exposure through the establishment of a non-profit organisation called The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP).

As it begins its 10th year, TDDP dedicated its first cutting-edge recording studio to late Samir Bangara on July 15. With its top-notch infrastructure and advanced sound equipment, the recording studio will exclusively work with international music mogul Badshah to coach and empower the talents at TDDP in an effort to return control and ownership to the artiste.

In addition to being admired for his charity deeds, Badshah, who is well-known for his radio singles, shares, "The ideology of music being a healer and a platform of hope and aspiration solidifies my association with The Dharavi Dream Project. Hip hop was actually founded in mentorship. The only way it grows to the next generation is through mentorships and more specifically street mentorships. I truly am passionate about discovering and nurturing musical talent and I am proud to be supporting such a diverse establishment that is investing in the future arts and music community and contributing to a hip-hop revolution."

The Taarefaan singer further noted, "I’m grateful to MC Heam for introducing me to the lovely folks at TDDP. Such initiatives are sure to have a positive impact on the burgeoning music scene, empower and educate artists with more avenues to showcase their artistry and contribute to the overall cultural development of the community."

The recording studio seeks to set a standard among the local hip hop community of India. It is set to be a ground-breaking and significant occasion that honors and empowers the under-resourced hip-hop talent found within Asia's largest ghetto. Badshah will also take on the role of a mentor for the 100 or so under-resourced hip-hop artists who are represented by The After School of Hip Hop, an Asian hip-hop academy established under TDDP that works to foster and maintain an environment that allows the under-resourced artists a chance to develop creative aptitude.