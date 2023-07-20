Dulqer Salmaan in Jasleen Royal's next, Heeriye

Jasleen Royal’s upcoming music video Heeriye features the charming and uber-talented actor Dulquer Salmaan paired opposite Jasleen in a melodious romantic track. A duet by Jasleen and Arijit Singh, the song is presented by Warner Music India.

Known for her chartbusters like Din Shagna Da, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Sang Rahiyo, Dear Zindagi and Ranjha amongst others, Jasleen Royal has collaborated on a love song with Arijit Singh, generating immense anticipation and excitement for this musical association.

Jasleen has not only composed and sung the track but also produced the music video and also features in it along with South superstar Dulquer, who has earned stardom nationally in India with endearing performances. Heeriye will mark Dulquer’s first ever non-film project collaboration as the actor exclusively came on board for Jasleen Royal’s music video owing to the mutually admirable equation of the duo.

The composer and singer made the announcement of Heeriye with a poster featuring her with Dulquer Salmaan, offering a glimpse into the world of romance.

Talking about the song, Jasleen shares, “Heeriye is personally one of the most special songs of my career. It is my passion project that I have curated from scratch. From composing the tune, singing the track with Arijit to producing the music video and featuring in it, especially with Dulquer Salmaan, it has been an immensely exhilarating journey. Dulquer is not only an incredibly gifted actor but also an extremely sweet person, while I was excited and nervous the whole time, he made the entire process very easy and comfortable for me. I hope the audience accepts our labour of love with open arms.”

Dulquer shares, “Heeriye is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

The song is set to release on July 25 and will be available on all streaming platforms.