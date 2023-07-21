DJ Greg Tomaz tells us how he turned the tables in techno space and found success

Greg Tomaz, the first Kerala-based artiste to land a record deal with an internationally recognised dance music label, knows how to make this Silicon City dance to his techno beats. The electronic music scene of the south is coming to the forefront and Tomaz, who is known for deep progressive and melodic techno beats, shares consoles with some of the best in the DJ world, such as Nick Warren. As he says that he has "always aimed for my music to tell a story", we take a deeper dive into his story.

How did you get your hands on DJing and what was your musical journey from then on?

As a teenager, I was only fascinated by two things: cricket and music. For the latter, hip-hop turntablists particularly captured my attention and I ended up starting to make beats. At the time, and even now, the internet has become my tutor. I even had a small hip-hop crew! After a while, I came across mixes by underground electronic dance music legends like Sasha, Hernan Cattaneo, and Nick Warren I was immediately transformed! It’s funny how quickly, yet easily, the shift to progressive music happened.

You believe in the power of energy. What kind of energy do you want your audience to receive from your music?

I’ve always aimed for my music to tell a story. A complete journey with sound. There will be an introduction, a twisted plot with several melodic characters and then an ending that you need time to recover from. A soundtrack to encourage an imaginative story that each listener conjures. That’s the intention, at least.

If you could open for or collaborate with any artist, who would it be?

Brian Cid is a visionary producer/artist based in New York. I truly want to know how his mind works because his music, as a whole, is everything I connect to. Whether it’s to make, hear or play out as a performing artist. I had the privilege to open for him when he toured India a few years ago, and he was a pure delight to hear and converse with as well.

When it comes to pursuing music, many people shy away from it as it’s risky. Did you face the same dilemma?

There is nothing else I would rather do. It is risky, but when you know that this is the only thing you want to do, then the choice becomes the only means. Now, having said that I have to mention here that nothing can be accomplished without true support and I received tonnes of it. Which I’m extremely grateful for.

Do you have any tips or guidance to give budding DJs?

My tip to make it in the DJ world is to not pick a sound and style just because it’s trending and everyone else is playing it, but to find your own sound that you’ll be known for with credibility and not as a passing fad. Your uniqueness is what will make you stand out. Spend time trying to find your sound!

What’s next for you?

I have new releases coming up on some very distinct and renowned labels in the next few months. I’ve also been keeping myself busy in my home studio to focus on creating and improving the quality of my music. Thankfully, it’s getting there, as I have a few more tracks ready that I’m extremely proud of, as it’s quite rare that I am so sure of my own productions, so I am happy.

Greg Tomaz will be performing this Sunday, July 23rd, for PHASE at Indiranagar Social, Bengaluru.