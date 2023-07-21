Last Minute India drops its latest song 'Jaane Anjaane' and here's all you need to know 

The show must go on for indie pop-rock band Last Minute India. It feels as if it were only yesterday when they unveiled their song, Yaadein, a melody that still lingers in the hearts of their dedicated followers. Now, returning to the limelight with their latest opus, Jaane Anjaane, the band embraces their destiny with renewed vigour. Within this symphony, bassist and songwriter Subodh Gupta, having emerged from the depths of a bittersweet relationship, rediscovers the blossoming of love within his soul. He breathes life into his craft, mending the fragments of his wounded heart and rekindling a flame of hope. Trusting the pleasant process of healing and growth, he pours his emotions into each pulsating bassline and heartfelt verse, painting a kaleidoscope of emotions with his musical brush.

Apart from Subodh, the lineup features Bhumit Gor as rhythm guitarist; Abdul Shaikh as lead vocalist; Yash Khona on drums and Austin Furtado on guitar. Jaane Anjaane becomes a metaphorical voyage, a ship that sails through undiscovered waters, exploring untried realms of the human experience. It represents the music outfit’s metamorphosis as they embrace change and seamlessly adapt to the ever-evolving tides of life. With every chord struck and every lyric sung, the band transcends the confines of mere music, offering a gateway for listeners to delve into the depths of their own emotions, finding solace and catharsis in the artistry before them.

“The song is about the transition from bittersweet to contentment. It is all about meeting the right person in life,” Subodh tells us. Their last song, Yaadein, with its powerful guitar solos and infectious rock energy, embodies the spirit of unadulterated rock, channelling the exhilaration and intensity that rock enthusiasts crave. On the other hand, Jaane Anjaane introduces a refreshing pop-infused flavour to their repertoire. It dances with catchy melodies, vibrant rhythms, and a magnetic essence that draws listeners into a world of joy and nostalgia. Bhumit lets us in on the band’s artistic identity, emphasising their resistance to being confined within rigid categorisations. He tells us, “As a band, it’s a challenge to fit ourselves into a specific genre because we thrive on the spirit of experimentation. From Naadan to the energetic tunes of Yaadein, and now to our latest release, our music defies easy labels. While Yaadein encompasses the classic elements of rock, complete with soaring guitar solos and intricate arrangements, Jaane Anjaane embraces a more pop-oriented sound.”

The band’s moniker, Last Minute India, holds a deeper meaning that reflects the diligent and spontaneous approach to their craft. Rooted in their penchant for embracing change, the name pays homage to their ability to adapt and make crucial decisions in the eleventh hour. The name illustrates the essence of the band’s creative process, where they thrive on the energy and excitement that comes from welcoming unexpected shifts and embracing spontaneity.

Jaane Anjaane is streaming on all platforms.