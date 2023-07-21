Piyush Mehroliyaa on singing for Kartik Aaryan

While the Hindi original Aawara Shaam Hai got super popular, even getting him nominations for the Radio Mirchi awards, singer Piyush Mehroliyaa remained mostly low-key until he lent his voice to two soundtracks for the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. We speak to the singer to know about the new songs and his journey in the industry so far.

Tell us about the songs.

Out of the two songs, one is Sun Sajni along with Parampara Tandon and another one is Raat Baaki. Since the film is based on a Gujarati family and their culture, Meet Brothers have set the beats of Sun Sajni to the tune of a groovy garba song. Raat Baaki is sung by Monali Thakur. It is a melodious song with a very peppy tune.

How did the collaboration happen?

Every new Bollywood song is sung by many singers with one of them finally being shortlisted. I had been called to Meet Brothers’ studio several times to sing the scratch. When I was called for Sun Sajni, I knew that it is a groovy song and has a Bollywood touch to it. So I sang it in a powerful pitch. I did not hope I would be selected but it was only two days before the release that I was told my scratch was finalised.

Piyush Mehroliyaa

You only had 6 months of formal training. Did you pursue it later?

Since childhood, I always got great musical exposure. We had a harmonium, tabla, guitar, keyboard, and dholak at home, so, I learnt to play them eventually. You can say there is music in our blood. When I was in class 7, I realised that I can sing well too, and started learning classical music. Also, a singer must be a good listener too, so I started listening to Arijit Singh, various ghazals, and Master Salim, my guruji. He only has 2-3 disciples in Mumbai and I am one of them.

What would be your dream collaboration?

My dream collaboration would be with Pritam Chakraborty. I love his music and want to sing for him.