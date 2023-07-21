Rupankar on new song Ponchisher Gaan

Rupankar Bagchi, one of Bengal’s most romantic voices behind such evergreen tracks as Ey Tumi Kemon Tumi and Chupi Chupi Raat among others, recently completed 25 years in the music industry. The singer-songwriter tried encapsulating the sonorous journey in his recently-released song, Ponchisher Gaan, written and composed by Sudipta Chanda. We speak to the musician to know about the song and his musical journey in the industry so far.

Tell us about the song.

It’s an amazing composition by Sudipta. It’s really difficult to express such a beautiful long journey in a 5-7 minute song, and it is a brilliant attempt. It is like an ode to these 25 years, and what the city has offered me. I have put my full efforts to sing it and now, let’s see how the listeners react.

How has your musical journey been so far?

I have no regrets. Everything was good. So many people have showered their blessings, and love on me. In those initial years without social media or cell phones, I used to get flooded with letters and calls on my landline number praising my songs and live performances. Now, they have been replaced by thoughtful WhatsApp messages, and SMSes from my audience which literally fill my heart. Wherever I have gone for performances, my audience has loved and accepted me and my music. What can be better than receiving so much love for Bengali music? It is really overwhelming.

Who’s the most memorable person you have met so far in the world of music?

Kabir Suman. I first met him long back, at the onset of my career. Later, I met him multiple times, including recording for Ey Tumi Kemon Tumi for Srijit Mukherji’s film Jaatishwar.

If you could choose five songs of yours, which ones would they be?

Aj Sraboner Batash Buke, Tomar Taane Sara Belar Gaane, Elo Sei Sanjhlagan, Setai Sottyi and Shohosha Ele Ki.

Is independent music back in the groove?

If compared to film music, I would say no! And it is our responsibility to make the audience listen to our songs.

Any dream musician you want to work with?

There are many — AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi and Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. In the Bengali music industry, I have worked with almost everyone.

Your upcoming projects?

Every month I release two songs on my official YouTube channel. Other than that, I have done playbacks in the film Maayaa, which has recently released, besides a few others including Srijit Mukherji’s Oti Uttam. Apart from that, I have my new theatre production. I am also working on a script and have plans to direct a feature film or a web show. I have dubbed for a web show Jamidar Barir Rahasya, which would release soon and have also played a small role in Anjan Dutt’s homage to Mrinal Sen, Chalchitro Ekhon.