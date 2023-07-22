Britney Spears drops new single 'Mind Your Business' featuring Will.I.am

Britney Spears' is back in the world of music with the pop star as she has released her latest single Mind Your Business in collaboration with rapper Will.I.am since their work in the 2012 platinum hit Scream and Shout.

Featuring great energy, hypnotising beats, swag, attitude and an edgy groove with a trippy sound palette, Mind Your Business is elevated by its great production, sound design. Then there is the rapping of Will.I.am who goes all gangster mode here, with an abrasive rap similar to gangsta style of the likes of Ice-T, though still different enough as it is heavily electronic.

Scream & Shout already has raked in more than a billion views on YouTube and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and since Mind Your Business is similar with its edgy and trippy attitude and vibe, it's likely to become a big success and soon become a major chartbuster. Will.I.am had previously teased the track on his social media with Britney too promoting it garnering much excitement among fans, and the hype that was created by those teases were well met and done justice.

Dancing, rap beats, attitude the track has all of it. Plus it's a bit of a therapy for Britney as Mind Your Business is the second song to be released after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. The conservatorship and the whole controversy around her family controlling her had grabbed headlines and led to the hashtag Free Britney on social media.

