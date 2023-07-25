Neha and Rohanpreet's new song Dil Bechara releases

The musical couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tug at the heartstrings of millions with the release of their latest song Dil Bechara, produced by Bhushan Kumar. This soulful love song is a mesmerising depiction of the emotions and yearning shared by lovers, taking audiences on an emotional rollercoaster.

Dil Bechara marks a special milestone in Neha's illustrious career, as she composes music for the first time with husband Rohanpreet, who helped Neha compose some portions of the song.

Directed by Crevixa, the music video of Dil Bechara beautifully captures the intense chemistry between the couple that translates effortlessly on screen as they bring out the best in each other as performers, making the song an unforgettable visual and auditory experience.

Dil Bechara poster

Speaking about her experience, Neha says, "Dil Bechara is very close to my heart, as it gave me the opportunity to explore a new side to me as an artist. I'm thrilled to share this emotional journey of love with our listeners and I'm sure everyone is going to love it."

Rohanpreet shares, "Dil Bechara is not just a song. It's an expression of love, longing, and everything that makes a relationship special. Co-composing this beautiful song with Neha has been an incredible experience, and I hope our listeners feel the same love and emotions that we poured into it."

Crevixa says, "Neha and Rohanpreet's chemistry is magical, and it brought a natural charm to the screen. They really brought raw and authentic portrayals to their characters which has made the music video look incredible.”

The music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.