Stringing a reverie with Salim Merchant

Salim Merchant never left the stage. His latest non-film composition, Dhaage — the second collaboration between the dynamic composer duo, his brother Sulaiman Merchant and himself, is indeed a kaleidoscope of emotions. Dhaage transports us into a world where music and emotions intertwine, like characters in an enthralling drama. Our enlightening conversation unveils the remarkable musical movement known as Bhoomi, intricately woven within the fabric of Merchant Records, the duo’s esteemed record label. Salim and Sulaiman create a space where the heritage of India’s musical legacy is cherished and shared, ensuring that its timeless beauty resonates for generations to come. As they embark on yet another remarkable movement called Sound Check, the Merchant duo continues to nurture and uplift the independent music scene.

Excerpts:

Dhaage showcases your prowess in non-film music. How do you feel about the current potential and scope of non-film music in the industry?

We’re at a stage that’s truly fantastic. People are consuming music through streaming apps, and it doesn’t matter if it’s from a film or a non-film track. The love and support for music is what truly matters. This is a very special time we’re living in. There has been a significant shift in the way people consume music. They are actively searching for music by the names of composers. The web has become an integral part of our lives, and it has changed the way we consume music. Independent music has seen a tremendous rise, and I believe it will continue to grow. It’s a wonderful time for artistes and musicians to express themselves freely and for listeners to discover a wide range of musical experiences. The industry is evolving, and the future of non-film music looks very bright.

Could you talk about the title, Dhaage?

Initially, we had named the song Dil Bazaaro ke Dhaage. But then, we had this WhatsApp group where we were discussing the song, and we pointed out that the title was a bit lengthy. We all agreed and started referring to it as Dhaage for short. And you won’t believe it, the next day, Instagram goes and announces their new app called Threads! It was like the universe was playing with us (laughs). It just felt like everything fell into place. So, we decided to keep the title simple and concise. Dhaage seemed to capture the essence of the song perfectly. It’s like the creative process has a mind of its own, and we’re just there to witness it. The title change coincides with Instagram’s new conversation app, Threads and it all adds to the story and charm of the song.

Please tell us about the musical arrangements and instruments that were used in the song.

We wanted to immerse listeners in a spiritual experience, a journey of prayer and making wishes. To capture that essence, we decided to infuse the song with a qawwali touch, adding a sense of old-world charm and invoking the rich tradition of qawwali and Sufi music. We also paid attention to the lyrics, ensuring that they conveyed the spiritual essence and the longing for divine connection. The words were crafted to evoke a sense of devotion, reflection, and the power of prayer. The combination of soul-stirring lyrics, heartfelt melodies, and the qawwali elements worked harmoniously to create a great musical experience. The intention was to transport listeners to a space where they could experience the spiritual depth and emotional resonance of the song. We hoped to create a musical journey that resonates with the innermost corners of the soul and uplifts the listeners in their spiritual connection.

How is the definition of music evolving in today’s era, and what role does non-film music play in this transformation?

Non-film music offers a special space for artistic exploration and creativity. It makes musicians create without the constraints of a predefined storyline or characters. This freedom to purely focus on the music itself brings immense joy and fulfilment to artistes. They can delve into different genres, experiment with sounds, and collaborate with fellow musicians, all driven by the love and passion for creating music. It is closely intertwined with the concept of independence and artistic freedom. We embrace the liberty to explore our artistic visions, push boundaries, and express ourselves authentically. This connection between independent music and freedom is palpable and fuels the transformative shift in the music landscape. For me, it enriches the music industry by introducing a multitude of styles, influences, and narratives that reflect the diverse human experience.

What genres or styles of music do you personally find most fulfilling to work on?

Personally, I would say, devotional music. It carries a sense of purpose and meaning that goes beyond mere entertainment. It has the power to uplift, inspire, and provide solace to individuals on their spiritual journeys. The themes explored in devotional music often revolve around faith, love, devotion, and the search for a higher meaning in life. I think it’s beautiful.

Dhaage is streaming on all platforms. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita