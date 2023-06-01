Groove to the rhythm of the desi Balenciaga

Move over Kim Kardashian as Balenciaga’s muse and welcome TNT’s desi Balenciaga. Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr just collaborated for the music video of their latest single Balenciaga. The perfect song for all summer pool parties, it’s the trio’s first musical under Bhushan Kumar. The song has been composed and penned by Tony Kakkar and the accompanying vocals by Priyanka Ahuja adds just the groove needed to make it the song to get you on your feet.

Neha Kakkar, who has several hit party numbers to her credit already says, “I had a blast filming Balenciaga because the energy and tune of the song is so infectious. It was special collaborating with Tony and Tony Jr; and hoping that audiences will love and support Tony Jr as they have supported us."

Tony Jr is the nephew of Kakkar and the immense inspiration that Tony Kakkar has in his life is visible

with the choice of name. Jr adds in, “I opted for the name Tony Jr, because he (Tony Kakkar) is my

inspiration and the reason I’m into music today. We shared a great synergy while creating this song – We also had fun filming the track which reflects in the music video.”

Balenciaga poster

Tony Kakkar comments, “Balenciaga has an easy-listening vibe – The music video is vibrant and has a

lot of swag which I think the young crowds will love. We are excited to introduce Tony Jr with the

song."

The song marks the debut of Jr in the world of music.

Balenciaga has been directed by Adil Shaikh featuring the trio. It is set in a colourful, tropical and

bohemian avatar giving off the summer party vibe from the very beginning. Shaikh says, “When you

have names like Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in a song, you can be confident that the music video

will have a lot of energy and stylish visuals.