EXCL: Anuv Jain on how his latest single 'Antariksh' is a sonic take on the struggle to express our deepest feelings to the ones we love

The song opens with a black-walled room, in which a boy sits on a chair, slouched and in deep contemplation. As the piano prelude in the background slowly reaches its crescendo, we follow him as he eventually stands in front of a wall adorned with multiple mirrors and breaks into a soul-stirring soliloquy. “How do I express myself in front of you as freely as I do in front of these mirrors?” he asks, looking at the mirrors, addressing a special someone.

Thus begins the song Antariksh, written, composed and sung by Anuv Jain, which was released recently. Unless you have been living under the rock, you would know how the 28-year-old singer shot to fame with his debut single Baarishein in 2018. Since then, from the melancholic Alag Aasmaan to the hopeful Gul, the warm and soulful pieces by Anuv has made him a generational favourite already. What makes his songs so well-loved are the simple tunes and relatable themes. His tenth single Antariksh is no different, albeit somewhat diverging from his signature sonic style. We catch up with the Ludhiana-based singer on the inspiration behind the song, on staying relevant in an ever-changing world and lots more. Excerpts:

What is Antariksh about?

Simply put, Antariksh is a song about someone confessing that they are scared to reveal how they feel. The lyrics follow the story of a person, unable to express his deepest feelings to another. He finds it easier for him to open his heart when he sings the song in front of a mirror but words fail to reach the person they are meant for.

What inspired you to write it?

All my songs so far have been inspired by stories from my own life. This song is about just one of the many stories I know people can relate to. That feeling when you rehearse confessing to someone — the mirror version of you knows all the words — but in your heart you know you aren’t ready to say it to them yet.

How does Antariksh differ from the songs you have created so far, in terms of sound?

Antariksh is my tenth single and therefore, I knew I had to do something different with it. The song is definitely more mature in terms of the sound and lyrics, accompanied by a very different singing style that I have tried for the first time. The wordplay used in the song makes it distinguishable from my other songs.

Anuv Jain in stills from Antariksh

Did you face any challenge while writing the song?

This song is definitely challenging. I’m not used to singing so fast, my music is mostly very gentle and slow. With this song, I’ve challenged myself more than you can imagine — from the writing to the singing and finally acting in the music video, as well. But I’m glad I pushed myself to make this song the way it is.

Antariksh breaks away from your signature sound landscape. Such experimentation also comes with a risk of your loyalists not liking it?

There will always be people who would not enjoy my music because it is subjective. I love it when people respond passionately to my music. However, I truly believe one can not grow as an artiste without exploring their skill-set. Antariksh is unlike anything I have ever done before. It is possibly the most challenging song I’ve ever written and performed; but I’m so proud and happy with how I challenged myself.

Musicians, such as yourself, who become the favourite for a particular generation, often lose relevance after a point in their careers. What do you do as an artiste to stay pertinent?

To be loved and to be remembered is a beautiful feeling. So, we all have a fear of losing that and not being relevant. But, it’s a way of life. So, every time I get on stage, I feel grateful to have so many people singing my songs. The only thing I can do is to make more music and continue to touch people’s hearts irrespective of age or generation.

What can we expect next from you?

More music as always! There are a few things I’ve been working on and I can’t wait for everyone to hear them.

Antariksh is now streaming on all major music platforms.

