KSHMR's new track, Haath Varthi, features Bigg Boss winner, MC Stan

KSHMR, the trailblazing Indian-American DJ-producer, is set to astound the world once again with the release of his first-ever Indian hip-hop album Karam. As a precursor to this monumental project, KSHMR drops the highly anticipated video for the album's first track, Haath Varthi, featuring a collaboration with rap sensation and Bigg Boss winner, MC Stan. This scintillating dance floor anthem effortlessly intertwines sublime Indian instrumentation with captivating Western beats, resulting in a mesmerizing fusion that transcends borders and captivates the senses.

In Haath Varthi, the rhythmic pulse of flute and percussion takes centre stage, accompanied by MC Stan's charismatic and smooth vocals. This fiery track encapsulates a moment in the story of Karam, where a gang, led by a poor boy on a remarkable journey, revels in their newfound wealth and power. The energetic lyrics and infectious rhythm encourage listeners to let loose and immerse themselves in the exuberance of the moment, making Haath Varthi an irresistible party anthem.

Reflecting on the collaboration, KSHMR reveals his inspiration for Haath Varthi and his collaboration with MC Stan, stating, "My session with Stan began by explaining to him the story of the album I was creating, Karam. Through its interludes, we’re told of a poor boy who forms a gang and rises to power. For each song on the album, I invited the artists to choose a moment in our character’s journey and use that as inspiration. "

KSHMR

Already making waves, MC Stan teased Haath Varthi on national television, and the video has amassed over 50 million views, generating immense anticipation for the forthcoming album, Karam. KSHMR's musical masterpiece will showcase the talent of desi hip-hop frontrunners, solidifying his connection with his cultural heritage and reaffirming his status as a global icon."After playing through some beats, Stan instantly connected with ‘Haath Varthi’ – perfectly capturing the moment in our story where the gang is partying, celebrating their new wealth. Of course, story aside, the song stands on its own through MC Stan’s immense charisma," he adds.

Haath Varthi serves as a testament to his ability to blend diverse musical influences seamlessly. With the release of Karam, KSHMR is poised to take the world by storm, cementing his position as a visionary artist who fearlessly unites cultures through the universal language of music. "I was blown away by how lyrics just poured out of him, the whole thing was written in just an hour. From there, I asked my friend Phenom to co-produce it with me -- he is a master of the baile funk sound and helped give 'Haath Varthi' the authentic percussion it needed. Seeing Stan perform it when he won Bigg Boss was a surreal, unbelievable moment. I couldn't be more proud of him," the musician shares.

Haath Varthi was the track Stan worked on when with KSHMR for the first time in Mumbai. MC Stan teased the record on national television and it has garnered over 50 million plus views thus far. The highly anticipated track releases on already on the music platforms.

KSHMR’s star-studded album Karam will feature desi hip-hop frontrunners. The upcoming album serves as a timely reminder about KSHMR’s cultural lineage and deep-seated connection with India.