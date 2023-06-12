Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their Deewani

Whenever the name Sachet-Parampara is mentioned, it instantly evokes thoughts of their chart-topping hits. Once again, this talented duo, who brought us the superhit track Malang Sajna, is ready to captivate audiences with their magical melodies in their upcoming offering, Deewani presented by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

As the duo continue to transcend the realm of conventional music, prepare to embark on a melodic journey like no other as the song releases on June 13, promising to be another one of their musical masterpiece.

Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara themselves, this musical gem offers a unique fusion of enchanting music and heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience directed by Adil Shaikh. With the poster now out, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the captivating world of Deewani and indulging in the magic created by the duo.