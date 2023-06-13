BTS members send out love for ARMY on clocking 10 years

On the 10th anniversary of BTS, band members RM, Jimin, J-Hope have shared their heartfelt messages to the Army’s. Taehyung treated the fans to the most amazing unseen videos. Fans from all across the world are taking part in the celebrations even though the group is on hiatus and two members are serving their military duties.



BTS leader RM wrote, "It’s a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words. Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY…There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand. Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I’m still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything."



Jimin said, "I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason, that is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time."

Jhope is currently serving in the military but expresses his gratitude to the fans through a scheduled text message. He wrote, "ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right?? About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!!"

Suga shared a photo in Instagram of all the members bowing down to the fans on stage showing their gratitude.

From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, is bathed in purple, which is a colour associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens in buildings across Seoul, while postal authorities have been issuing stamps marking the group's anniversary. Fireworks are planned at a park near the Han River on Saturday night where the leader RM, holds a live talk with fans that will be broadcast online. The group released its new single Take Two, ahead of their anniversary referring the second chapter of the band.

