Folk artiste Parvathy Das Baul on music and spirituality

The Bauls of Santiniketan practise one of the oldest philosophies of life and performing arts. The torch bearer of Baul music and founder Sanatan Siddhashram, Parvathy Das Baul talks to Indulge on Bauls, its worldwide contribution, and Sanatan Baul’s latest edition of Baul Premik.

How do you keep Baul music alive in a world of auto-tunes and remixes?

Many distort Baul music preventing its true spirit from reaching the mass. The newer versions have accessibility and reach but are for immediate effect and commercial purposes. It recedes Baul parampara. It breaks my heart to see that people are not being able to imbibe this rich philosophy. I am trying my best to take the original art form with Ek Tara, Dugi, body language, and voice to them.

Does the music radiate spirituality?

The book Baul Premik starts with a conversation that knowledge is within Baul songs. Baul has no official written teachings but reaches people of every social stratum through music and dance.

How is Baul music received outside India?

Europe, the US, and other places have borrowed much from Baul philosophy, music, literature and integrated them into their practices. Mystic schools are aware of Baul philosophy. Allen Ginsberg’s research took Baul outside Bengal. Yogi Shri Anirvan wrote a chapter called ‘Letter from a Baul’. Grotowski’s image of the Baul as a vessel of worship became the basis of alternative theatre. Purna Das Baul and Sanatan Das Baul were spiritual mediators.

In the countries I have performed, it is very well received. At times the language was a barrier but it transformed lives and some started learning and practicing the art.

Please tell us about Baul Premik which you compiled.

Baul Premik is a compilation of Sanatan Baul’s writings for modern readers from the perspective of a worshipper exploring music and spirituality. It has been published over four editions since the 1980s with the final version in June 2023. In 2013, he handed over his writings to me. Since his demise in 2016, I have travelled the world collecting memories, notes, and photos to be included in this living book. I also recorded the audiobook and songs in my voice.

What are your upcoming projects?

The next tours include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Germany. From October onwards we conduct various courses related to Baul philosophy and spiritual practice in our ashram.