TroyBoi: The musical alchemist edifying a global soundscape

Whether it is the pulsating bass of Afterhours or the explosive rhythm of Soundclash, British DJ and musician, Troy Henry’s exposure to a multitude of cultural expressions has broadened his artistic palette, spanning across the globe. With the touch of a musical alchemist, TroyBoi (stage name) transforms diverse impulses into an enchanting auditory experience, leaving listeners in awe of his creative wizardry.

He describes himself as a sponge, eagerly absorbing the rich tapestry of global musical traditions and incorporating their finest elements into his sonic tapestry. This unquenchable thirst for musical exploration and his willingness to embrace various genres allow him to transcend conventional categorisations, making his music a captivating enigma. We catch up with the artiste ahead of his performance in the city, and here’s all you need to know about him.

How has growing up in Britain influenced your lifestyle and career as a DJ and record producer?

London is an amazing place to grow up. It has so much culture from traditional English to the cultures of other countries from around the world in one big melting pot. The music in London is very diverse. UK garage, grime, rock and pop music are some of the strongest genres that I was exposed to living there. I’m blessed to be able to absorb and appreciate all of them.

Are there any aspects of British culture that you incorporate into your music or performances?

Absolutely. In the garage and grime scene, there is a major vocal and performance aspect to it. A lot of the great MCs have stage presence and great crowd-control abilities. This is something that I learnt and incorporate into all of my shows to bring that raw UK underground experience around the world with me.

How does it feel to perform in India? What have you heard of the country before?

It always feels incredible. It’s not my first time performing here and my mother is Indian so it feels like home. It’s an amazing feeling to come back to my cultural roots and give back to the country that inspired a lot of my music.

How does the multiculturalism of the UK influence your music and creative process?

Living in a multi-cultured country influenced my music greatly. I was exposed to so many different cultures from around the world and their music styles. I’m like a sponge, I like to absorb the best parts and then combine them all to create something distinctive. A lot of people have trouble placing what genre my music is and this is exactly why.

Are there any artistes, musicians, or cultural icons who have had a significant impact on your career or artistic vision?

I’m inspired by the greats, Michael Jackson, Pharrell, Timbaland, Prince and Dr Dre just to name a few. They all have their own distinct identity and aren’t afraid to push the boundaries and take their crafts to the next level. I admire that about all of them and strive to achieve this myself.

What are some of the cultural differences you’ve noticed in terms of audience response and reception to your music when performing in different parts of the world?

I’m blessed to have fans all around the world. There are countries that can be a little trickier or farther away to travel to, but when I arrive at those places I feel the love and appreciation. I’m the type of artist that will go wherever my fans are, no matter how near or far, it’s my way to show my gratitude and not leave them feeling left out.

How has being a British artiste shaped your perspective on the global music scene and the opportunities it presents?

I’m a proud Londoner, born and raised, but my cultural heritage of Indian, Chinese, Portuguese and Nigerian has always made me more interested in global music. In my opinion, the opportunities are there for the taking and it takes the truly interested to recognise those opportunities. Global music is my thing and I hope to help further shine a light on the many incredible types of music from around the world in my work.

June 18. 6 pm. INR 999 upwards. At Trops Kitchen and Tavern, Madhapur.