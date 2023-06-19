Singer Babe Rexha rushed to the hospital as fan hurls a phone at her 

Pop star Babe Rexha was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after getting hit on the head by a phone thrown at her by someone in the audience. Her mother reveals that the singer had to get three stitches. She was performing in New York on Sunday night when the incident occurred.

Fans were shocked and concerned, as the singer had to cut short the concert which was otherwise going very pleasantly with the singer performing some of her sensational hits and songs from the new album. The man who threw the phone has been recognised and arrested, but his identity and motive remain unknown. Bystanders claim that the man was severely drunk.

The videos of Babe Rexha getting hit and rushing to the hospital have gone viral, with fans sending out love and wishing her a speedy recovery. One took to Twitter to share the video of the singer getting hit and said, "Someone threw a phone at Babe Rexha???" and another Twitter user condemned the attacker and wrote, "They gotta start arrestin' people for doing this honestly."

The Call on Me singer was already making buzz before her concert as multiple people were reporting that tickets for her concert were going for as cheap as 6 dollars, which sparked an online conversation regarding her popularity.