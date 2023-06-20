Report suggests music boosts confidence and social adaptation 

The music scene in India has undergone a drastic change, especially with Instagram. Gone are the days when you had to wait for your favourite song to play on the radio or TV. Now, music is accessible to everyone, anywhere and anytime, thanks to the internet.

This freedom has encouraged people to develop their tastes and preferences in music, giving greater and newer aspects and insights into the auditory medium. On the occasion of World Music Day (June 21), JBL announced the findings of the surveys they took of 2100 millennials and Gen Z to determine the current and upcoming musical trends in India.

As per the findings, Bollywood music remains the most popular genre with singer-composer AR Rahman being the most preferred artist followed closely by singer Arijit Singh and rapper Badshah. The report also looks at the consumption habits of the listeners and reveals that the majority of people preferred online platforms and chose to use wireless earphones as the most convenient device to listen to their favourite tunes, with a heavy emphasis on quality, durability, and presence of competent AI in their devices.

The impact of music on people’s lives was also taken into account resulting in overwhelmingly positive responses. More than half of the people stated that they listen to music several times a day, with one-third of the people stating that they spend around 5,000 to 10,000 rupees on music and audio products. Three-fourths of the participants stated that music helps them relieve stress and increases their productivity.

A third of people also believed that music helps them connect with people, find motivation and confidence and is also an important factor in their romantic endeavours and relationships. The findings of the survey indicate the shift of consumption from a limited privilege to a boundless, immersive, and individualistic experience.

