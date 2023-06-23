From the hearts of Thaikkudam Bridge: Exploring discography, eclectic legacy, and unforgettable melodies

For the Kochi-based multi-lingual band, Thaikkudam Bridge, disparate threads of musical genius converged from distant lands, like nomads drawn to a common destination. From the sun-soaked shores of Kochi, where the backwaters whispered their secrets, to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where dreams mingled with the scent of possibility, and the vibrant lanes of Bengaluru, pulsating with the rhythm of creation, they found their way to the collective. The 15 members transform their differences into strength, an overture of unity that transcends geographical boundaries and speaks a universal language — that of music. In 2016, the band unveiled its opus Navarasam, a treasure chest of linguistic diversity. It was a musical Pandora’s box, wherein Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam coalesced into eminence. The album was a murmuration of languages, a harmonious fusion that defied barriers and spoke to the very core of the human soul. Anticipation swirls in the air like a delicate waltz as the enchanting melodies of the ensemble prepare to grace us once more. Amidst whispers of excitement, the band, on the cusp of a musical revelation, will bestow upon us a new song titled, Kaalam Poya Pokku from their upcoming EP in August. Although they didn’t reveal much, we engaged in a nostalgic conversation while lead guitarist, Mithun Raju as well as rhythm guitarist, Ashok Betty Nelson, and violinist and vocalist, Govind Vasantha. They speak of the connections forged through their music, the hearts they touch, and the emotions they evoke.

Apart from music, what ties you together?

Mithun: Friendship is the essence that binds us all. It is not just about creating music together; it is about the genuine camaraderie we have built over the years. We have become a family, supporting and inspiring each other through thick and thin.

Govind: Indeed, apart from money, it is the lifeblood of our collective spirit. The mutual respect and love we have for one another go far beyond the realm of music. It is this deep connection that nourishes our creativity and allows us to bring our best to the stage.

Can you talk about your thought process behind musical experimentation — from Indian classical to folk and hard rock — its impact on the band’s vision? Govind: It is a natural process. We have seven singers and each of them sings a different language. We try to bind all the singing styles in a single rope. The band is unique because of the vocalists and the kind of cultures each of them portrays — from folk to Hindustani and rock. The fact that we don’t have a strict genre is what makes us stand out. We aim to break down barriers and bridge the gaps between different musical traditions. We want to create an inclusive space where listeners can explore and appreciate the beauty of diverse genres, all within the framework of our music and sound. It is like a celebration of our country’s vibrant cultural heritage and a testament to the power of music as a unifying force.

Looking back at Navarasam and Namah, how do you feel the albums have shaped your music?

Ashok: Before we released Navarasam, everyone in the band knew what the other person was capable of musically. Everyone was also diverse in the kinds of music they were listening to — what they liked and so on. But, one common factor was that everybody respected other genres and what the other members were either accustomed to or listening to. Even before Navarasam, we released Chathe as a single. It was later included in the album. When we infused the hard rock and metal influences into Malayalam music, we were one of the first ones to bring it out in the open. People were not expecting that kind of genre from us. We were more of a band that produced happy and optimistic metal which might be surprising because metal is all about darkness. It was tricky. They want to be entertained in new ways but at the same time, they don’t want that much of a novelty as they don’t completely sympathise or resonate with it. It was challenging to get the acceptance but today our dynamics are such that both a toddler and a 70-year-old can relate to our music. Our main objective when performing live or making music is entertaining the audience. It is unselfish of us to think that way because as musicians and as a band, we want to experiment and do something new. However, as a band which has a dedicated fanbase, we are responsible towards our audiences too. We need to keep that in mind and it is tricky to maintain that similitude — to experiment and stay connected to our roots and what it is that we do while also appeasing our listeners.

You perform in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Do tell us about some instances where language barriers were transcended through your music.

Mithun: Last year at a gig at Hard Rock Café in Kolkata, our major hit was a medley of cover songs called Nostalgia. We were expecting a metal crowd in Kolkata. People attended the gig for this particular work. Apart from that, there have been many reaction videos of foreigners — like those of Navarasam and Chathe. We got responses from abroad as well as from Northern India. Language is definitely not a barrier.

Govind: The times are changing and so is the acclaim of music. Our culture has evolved. It feels good to be a part of the transformation. Language is no longer a priority. There will be many bands from now and for them, it would no longer matter. Music will be speaking for itself. The focus has shifted from language to the unifying force of music. We are entering an era where diverse bands will emerge, each weaving their amazing stories through melodies that transcend linguistic barriers. It’s a beautiful progression, where the power and emotion of music become the connecting force.

June 24. 8.30 pm. `899 upwards. At Odeum By Prism. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita