Musically Inclusive: The journey of the 6 Pack Band in the words of its members

Overcoming hurdles and owning the stage to the fullest has become second nature to the trans members of Y-film’s 6 Pack Band consisting of Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Komal Kinnar, Fida Khan, Chandni Suvarnkar, and Bhavika Patil. Owing to the initiative taken by composer Shamir Tandon, the members of the band have produced various projects and performed on many platforms both nationally and internationally. Each project amplifies different messages on inclusivity, acceptance, and embracing one’s identity. The members of the band, in a candid chat, look back on their journey and share their message for upcoming musicians.

What about singing do you like the most?

Asha: I have been into music since my childhood and it is a means of expressing myself. Singing and dancing make me happy and in a music video I have incorporated both of them. These activities allow me to express myself to the core and keeping my talent in front of the media has been overwhelming always. I have also been fond of preaching to my young transgender community about dance and music and wish to take the legacy forward.



How did you feel when you learned about the auditions for joining this band?

Chandni: I couldn’t believe getting the opportunity to sing in a band, considering the childhood ideology that people were only nice to me because they wanted to exploit me for their own benefit. They would call us to perform at shop openings and housewarming functions, seeking blessings from us. It was only when the team assured me that I had been shortlisted and we all met Shamir sir that I started accepting the fact that I was chosen for my talent, and my hard work had finally paid off. It was also when I saw the studios and the recording mic that I realised we were in a genuine setup.



How did you deal with the struggles you faced while auditioning?

Komal: Initially, during the auditions, it was difficult to gather trust. Facing the camera and recording with the professional mic was a big challenge for me as it took a lot of time to adapt to the technology. After overcoming minor details, learning new things and performing was a challenging task for me. The team was so encouraging and motivating throughout that they never excluded me or made me feel like an outsider. I am very grateful to the team as they taught me everything in detail.



How did it feel to record your first song as a band?

Fida: Being a member of the band, I am grateful for the opportunities it has presented to me. One of my notable contributions was singing the English verse in our first song, Hum Hai Happy. I also got the chance to showcase my rap skills in songs like Rab De Bande and others. My ability to speak fluent English and adapt to English songs easily has been a valuable asset. I have always been committed to learning and education, and it has become my unique selling point.

How did it feel to meet and work with famous figures like Sonu Nigam, Hritik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others? Do let us in on any specific experiences.

Bhavika: Before coming into the band, I used to work as a junior artist and a makeup artist in the entertainment industry itself, and I have been familiar with working in movies and daily soaps. Since I had always been behind the cameras, I was unaware of the working on-screen. Later with time when everyone on set encouraged me and treated me with the utmost respect, is where I gained confidence and their behaviour really touched my heart. The celebrities didn’t have even an inch of attitude and never demotivated me, boosting my confidence every time.

How did it feel to win an internationally acclaimed award like the Cannes Grand Prix Glass Lion Award?

Ravina: As I have been in this community for a long time and have helped many people as a guru. Being selected for this project after the auditions, working with the celebrities, and getting the international award was a wonderful experience altogether. Earning recognition and love from the audience was everything I ever wanted and I am very grateful for it

Which are your favourite experiences/performances among the many stages /shows you performed in? Do let us know about any specific experiences.

The main highlight for the band has been going to Cannes. None of us had passports! We got our passports made but we also faced a lot of complications only to, eventually, overcome that. That was the first flight of our lives and that too, was an International one. So that was when we went to France for the performance. Shameer sir was there on stage to support us as well. Everyone told us that it was the most highlighted performance because we represented India. Representing the country and representing our community on the International stage were the biggest highlights for all of us. The second and most memorable one was when we got the chance to go to The Kapil Sharma Show. Shameer sir took us to the show and the entire experience was thrilling — going on the stage, performing a song for Kapil Sharma, interacting with him and making him laugh. These have been the highlights of our lives and Shameer sir has always been there for us.



As we ask the iconic group what their message to upcoming musicians and fans would be, they collectively highlight the persistence of self-belief and capitalising on every opportunity irrespective of it being big or small.



